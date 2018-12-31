Reconstruction, uplift of former FATA govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said reconstruction and development of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and bringing them at par with rest of the country was top priority of the government.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting regarding reconstruction and development of former FATA at the PM Office. The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Advisor to the PM Shahzad Arbab, Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Provincial Minister for Revenue Taimoor Salim Khan and senior officials.