Reception on-board at Pakistani Naval ship “Zulfiquar”

ISLAMABAD, May 6, (APP): A colorful reception was arranged last evening on board at visiting Pakistan Navy Ship “Zulfiquar” which is in Sri Lanka on a 5 days visit, reflective of strong multifaceted relationship and engagement between the two friendly countries.

According to a message, recieved here Saturday from Colombo, the

reception was attended by a large gathering of guests including Sri Lankan Parliament Members , Diplomats, Senior Officers of Armed forces, top government officials, business and media personalities, members of Pakistani community as well as officers of the High Commission of Pakistan.

While welcoming the guests, Commanding Officer of the Ship, Capt. Faisal Javeed Sheikh thanked the Sri Lankan Navy and the people of Sri Lanka for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to PNS “Zulfiquar” and its crew.

He said Pakistan and Sri Lanka had come a long way in terms of maritime collaboration, might it be in the form of regular interactions, visit of senior officers, training cooperation or participation in bilateral and multinational exercises and exhibitions.

“We also feel proud to say that number of Sri Lankan Navy Officers and Sailors have undergone range of courses in Pakistan,” Capt. Faisal said, adding relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka were time tested and based on mutual respect, support and cooperation.

He immensely appreciated the Sri Lankan national and naval leadership who had also acknowledged the importance of strengthening the avenues of mutual collaboration by regularly participating in Exercise AMAN conducted by Pakistan Navy and hosting us in Colombo.

After welcome address, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Maj Gen ® Syed Shakeel Hussain, jointly cut Pakistan Sri Lanka Friendship cake along with Commander Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne, and Commanding Officer Capt. Faisal Javeed Sheikh.

Delicious Pakistani cuisine cooked on board by well-trained Pakistan Navy Chefs was served in an impressive style to the guest.