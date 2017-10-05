Reception in honour of medal-winning athletes

LAHORE, Oct 5 (APP): The Athletics Federation of Pakistan here

Thursday hosted a reception in honour of national gold medal winning

team of the 5th Asian indoors and martial art games, recently held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The athletics squad represented the country in the 4×400 and

won gold medal, which was a big success. Pakistan’s flag was raised

in the presence of delegations from 45 Asian countries.

Speaking on the occasion, AFP President Maj-Gen (retd) Muhammad

Akram Sahi announced cash prize of Rs 100,000 for each member of

the team.

Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Thrower (national record-holder) and Muhammad

Afzal, national record holder in Triple Jump and Winner (gold medalist)

of the 1st Asian Youth Athletics Championships and Manager/team leader Husnain Syed and national coach/ treasurer AFP Asghar Ali Gill attended the reception.