Reception held on board Pakistani navel ship Zulfiquar

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The maritime collaboration between Pakistan and

Singapore in the form of regular interactions, visit of senior officers, training cooperation or participation in bilateral and multinational exercises and exhibitions will further strengthen the existing bonds of friendship and cordial relations between the two countries.

This was stated by the Commanding Officer PNS Zulfiquar, Capt. Faisal

Javeed Sheikh while addressing a reception co-hosted by him and the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore, Nasrullah Khan last evening on board the visiting Pakistani vessel, Zulfiquar. The ship is in Singapore on a week’s visit to participate in the International Maritime Defence Exhibition ( IMDEX) Asia- 2017.

According to Pakistan High Commission, Singapore, the Exhibition is part

of a series of events planned by the Singapore Navy to celebrate its Golden Jubilee. The Pakistan Naval Ship PNS Zulfiquar arrived here on 13th May 2017 and will sail on to Male on 19th May, 2017.

Welcoming the guests, Capt. Faisal Javeed Sheikh also thanked the

Singaporean Navy and the people of Singapore for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to PNS Zulfiquar and its crew.

After the welcome address, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to

Singapore, Nasrullah Khan jointly cut Pakistan- Singapore Friendship cake along with Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Commander Pakistan Fleet,Commanding Officer Capt. Faisal Javeed Sheikh and Senator Mian Attique, and MNA Nazir Bughio who were in Singapore in connection with a WTO workshop and attended the ceremony.

A variety of Pakistani dishes, prepared onboard by Pakistan Navy Chefs

were served in an impressive style to the guests.

The reception was attended by large gathering of guests which included

Singaporean parliamentarians, diplomats, senior officers of armed forces, government officials, media, members of Pakistani community as well as officers of the High Commission of Pakistan.