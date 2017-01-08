ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): A colourful reception was arranged
onboard ‘Hingol’ and `Basol’ – the visiting Pakistan maritime
security ships which are currently in Sri Lanka on a four-day
port call.
The visit is a reflection of strong multi-faceted
relationship and engagement between the two countries.
The reception was attended by a large number of guests
including Sri Lankan ministers, diplomats, senior officers of
armed forces, top government functionaries, business and media personalities, members of Pakistani community as well as officers
of the High Commission of Pakistan, according to a message
received here Sunday.
On the occasion, Mission Commander Ashfaq Ali thanked the
Sri Lankan Navy and the people of Sri Lanka for the warm welcome
and hospitality extended to Pakistani ships.
He said the ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka were time
tested and based on mutual respect, support and cooperation.
Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr.
Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra said the visit would further strengthen
the cooperation between the two navies as well as enhance the
strong bond of relationship between the two countries.
A cake, commemorating Pakistan-Sri Lanka friendship, was
also jointly cut by Minister for Ports & Shipping Arjuna Ranatunga,
Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Sri Lankan Naval Commander
and Mission Commander of Pakistan ships.
Reception held at Pak maritime security ships
