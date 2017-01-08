Reception held at Pak maritime security ships

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): A colourful reception was arranged

onboard ‘Hingol’ and `Basol’ – the visiting Pakistan maritime

security ships which are currently in Sri Lanka on a four-day

port call.

The visit is a reflection of strong multi-faceted

relationship and engagement between the two countries.

The reception was attended by a large number of guests

including Sri Lankan ministers, diplomats, senior officers of

armed forces, top government functionaries, business and media personalities, members of Pakistani community as well as officers

of the High Commission of Pakistan, according to a message

received here Sunday.

On the occasion, Mission Commander Ashfaq Ali thanked the

Sri Lankan Navy and the people of Sri Lanka for the warm welcome

and hospitality extended to Pakistani ships.

He said the ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka were time

tested and based on mutual respect, support and cooperation.

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr.

Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra said the visit would further strengthen

the cooperation between the two navies as well as enhance the

strong bond of relationship between the two countries.

A cake, commemorating Pakistan-Sri Lanka friendship, was

also jointly cut by Minister for Ports & Shipping Arjuna Ranatunga,

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Sri Lankan Naval Commander

and Mission Commander of Pakistan ships.