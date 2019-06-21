LONDON, Jun 21 (APP):The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) on Friday said that the

the recent announcement of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK was very encouraging and heartening news.

“Glad to know that it will surpass the 1 billion pounds figure”, Executive Director of

WCOP Arif Anis Malik told APP here Friday.

Arif Anis Malik said that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was here in London for the 4th review of Pak-UK enhanced strategic dialogue (ESD) and he was very happy with the prospects of development in trade investment and other areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.