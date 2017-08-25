Real accountability system only possible through supremacy of Parliament: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif on

Friday said that real accountability system in the country is possible through supremacy of Parliament and acknowledging the mandate of the public who send their representatives in legislatures.

It was stated by him in response to Calling Attention Notice and

Adjournment Motion moved raised in the Senate regarding revelations made by the CIA Agent Raymond Davis in his book titled “The Contractor” which has raised several questions on the ability of our institutions.

The Foreign Minister said that we feel ashamed as nation over the

episode of the release of Raymond Davis as various personalities fulfilled their commitments with others by putting aside national interest. He said the role of these personalities were totally against the national interest and we feel sorry over their attitude.

“Such incidents will occur since the real power is not transferred to

the Parliament. I say it from my heart that supremacy of Parliament should be established and every institution should be accountable to it”, he added.

The minister said accountability system of any other institution is

useless if accountability system does not emerge from here. “No one could dare to play any trick in case of accountability before the Parliament,” he maintained.

Khawaja Asif said that there had been personal interests of some persons

who played extra-ordinary role for release of Raymond Davis and even paid money for his release. “They performed to fulfill commitments made with others,” he maintained.

The Chair disposed of Calling Attention Notice and Adjournment Motion

after reply of the Foreign Minister.