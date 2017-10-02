Readymade garments exports increase 15.65% in two-months

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The exports of readymade garments from
the country during first two months of current financial year
increased by 15.65 percent as compared the exports of the
corresponding period of last year.
During the period from July-August, 2017, around 6,326
thousand dozens of readymade garments worth US$ 418.631 million
exported as compared the exports of 5,217 thousand dozens valuing
US$ 361.971 million of same period last year.
Meanwhile, exports of knitwear grew by 7.53 percent as about
20,334 thousand dozen of knitwear valuing US$ 439.258 million
exported during the period under review as compared the exports of
17,776 thousand dozen worth of US$ 408.495 million of same period
last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Around 61,840 square meters of bedwear valuing US$ 384.321
million exported in first two months of current financial year as
compared the exports of 59,812 square meters of bedwear worth US$
355.554 million of same period last year, it added.
During the period under review, exports of bedwear increased
by 8.09 percent as compared the exports of the same period last
year, the data added.
However, exports of towel witnessed decrease of 0.67 percent
as it went down from 27,372 metric tons in first two months of last
year to 25,939 metric tons in same period of current financial year,
it added.
Towels worth US$ 116.782 million exported in first two months
of current financial year as compared the exports of US$ 117.574
million of same period last year, the data reveled.
On the other hand exports of textile group increased by 5.81
percent in first two-months of current financial year and was
recorded at US$ 2.179 billion as compared the exports of US$ 2.059
billion of same period last year, it added.
The exports of raw cotton during first two-month was recorded
at 5,225 metric tons worth US$ 8.697 million as compared the exports
of US$ 10.197 million of same period last year, it said.
During first two-months, exports of other textile materials
grew by 13.29 percent as above mention products worth US$ 75.744
million exported as compared the exports of US$ 66.85 million of
same period last year.
