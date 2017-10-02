Readymade garments exports increase 15.65% in two-months

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The exports of readymade garments from

the country during first two months of current financial year

increased by 15.65 percent as compared the exports of the

corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2017, around 6,326

thousand dozens of readymade garments worth US$ 418.631 million

exported as compared the exports of 5,217 thousand dozens valuing

US$ 361.971 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports of knitwear grew by 7.53 percent as about

20,334 thousand dozen of knitwear valuing US$ 439.258 million

exported during the period under review as compared the exports of

17,776 thousand dozen worth of US$ 408.495 million of same period

last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Around 61,840 square meters of bedwear valuing US$ 384.321

million exported in first two months of current financial year as

compared the exports of 59,812 square meters of bedwear worth US$

355.554 million of same period last year, it added.

During the period under review, exports of bedwear increased

by 8.09 percent as compared the exports of the same period last

year, the data added.

However, exports of towel witnessed decrease of 0.67 percent

as it went down from 27,372 metric tons in first two months of last

year to 25,939 metric tons in same period of current financial year,

it added.

Towels worth US$ 116.782 million exported in first two months

of current financial year as compared the exports of US$ 117.574

million of same period last year, the data reveled.

On the other hand exports of textile group increased by 5.81

percent in first two-months of current financial year and was

recorded at US$ 2.179 billion as compared the exports of US$ 2.059

billion of same period last year, it added.

The exports of raw cotton during first two-month was recorded

at 5,225 metric tons worth US$ 8.697 million as compared the exports

of US$ 10.197 million of same period last year, it said.

During first two-months, exports of other textile materials

grew by 13.29 percent as above mention products worth US$ 75.744

million exported as compared the exports of US$ 66.85 million of

same period last year.