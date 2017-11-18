Ready to work with Sindh govt on KCR, but sincerity needed: Saad

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique has said that no political pressure will be

tolerated and decisions will not be allowed to bulldoze in

hasten.

He was addressing a meeting between the PR administration

and a delegation of the Sindh government on Karachi Circular

Railways (KCR), held at the Railways Headquarters here on

Saturday.

“We are ready to lay down foundation stone of the KCR by

standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Sindh Chief Minister Murad

Ali Shah, but seriousness and sincerity should be shown from

both sides,” he said.

The minister said that the KCR was a historical and

important project which should have been completed 30 years

ago.

He said that he had enjoyed the journey of tram, adding

that when he saw a flood of problems in Karachi, he felt pain.

“We do not work under political pressure; we work on the

recommendations of the professionals, we have revived a destroyed railways,” he said.

” We are ready to cooperate on the KCR project but do not

want to cause any loss to the nation,” he added.

The minister suggested that upgradation of Karachi-Peshawar

mainline under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be

part of feasibility of the KCR and urged the consultants to create unanimity on the design under the supervision of the Chinese

experts.

He directed the PR to cooperate on KCR for making it a

profitable department by running it on commercial basis.

Saad Rafique said that he personally visited former Sindh

chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and discussed the KCR issue

and had written several letters to the Sindh government

but no response had been received.

“It is not my job to remove encroachments from the route of

the KCR,” he added.

The minister said that he talked to the Sindh chief

minister and he liked him personally even though he was member

of the Pakistan People’s Party. He said nothing could be gained

through a blame-game.

” We are ready to cooperate on the KCR, but it was

troublesome that no minister or secretary-level officer from

Sindh was present in the meeting, whereas the top level

administration of the Railways including the federal minister

and CEO were present in the meeting, which expressed seriousness

and sincerity of the PR.

“Railways is a federal institution which does not

enjoy holiday of Saturday and we are ready to leave even

the holiday of Sunday for the Sindh delegation,” he said and

added, “leave the politics aside and let us complete our

professional matters.”

The minister said that Karachi could only be freed from

containers and traillers, when freight transportation would

pass through Railways via Mainline-1 after the upgradation of

it.

“Only KCR will not resolve the issues of the city,

upgradation of ML-1 is also important but unfortunately it is

not included in the feasibility report of the KCR,” he added.

He said that he did not want to indulge in any blame-game;

otherwise, verdict of the Supreme Court was there about the

PR lands whereas the local government was also shareholder in the

Karachi Urban Transport Company.

“Administrative matters and development projects should

not fall prey to politics,” he said.

Saad said that China is a great friend and the nation was

thankful to it for investment, but loan should always be

taken in limits and burden of the loans could not be passed on

to the next generations.

“There is no confusion in our minds about provision of

facilities to the people of Karachi, which is our responsibility,”

he said.

“We had some reservations about the KCR, which had been

addressed after provision of details,” he concluded.

PR CEO Humayun Rasheed, Advisor to PR Minister Anjum

Pervaiz and other officers from the railways while Director

General Sindh Mass-transit Authority M Athar led the Sindh

government delegation.