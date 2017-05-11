RCCI urge govt to focus on Industrial Zones Development

RAWALPINDI, May 11(APP);Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) President Raja Amer Iqbal on Thursday urged the government to negotiate with Chinese government to evolve a policy to undertake joint ventures between Pakistan and China for long benefits.

Addressing as guest speaker a two-day international conference on “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Corridor of Prosperity Through Education and Business” he said Labour-intensive industry from China under CPEC will be relocated in Pakistan to boost the local employment.

The RCCI president said, “We recognise CPEC as a game changer and urge the government to focus on the 4th part of CPEC plan, which is for Industrial Zones Development”.

He further said that CPEC is the flagship project of multi-billion dollar One belt One road (OBOR) and the success of this key mega project will bring a economic revolution in the country and the region.

However, the agreements must be followed by the law of the land and the interests of Pakistani traders, investors, and industrialists must be kept.

The joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies will increase ownership of key stakeholders, he added.