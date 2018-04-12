RCCI, Chinese company sign MOU

RAWALPINDI, Apr 12 (APP):A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and a Chinese company Dongguan Yi Zeng

Import & Export Trade Co. Ltd here on Thursday.

President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan and representative from the Huang Haita signed and exchanged documents at a ceremony attended by chamber representatives including Group Leader Suhail Altaf, Senior Vice President Nasir Mirza, Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Chairman Rawal Expo Shahid Saleem, Vice Chairman Khurshid Berlas and members’ of the executive committee.

The major aim of this agreement was to enhance business opportunities in the two countries or a third country through holding exhibitions, Business to Business matchmaking

conferences and other business related events.

Also, strategic and concrete proposals, suggestions, and recommendations that are consequential and significant in the acceleration of bilateral relations of the two countries need to be formulated in order to achieve objectives including image building

to dispel perceptions and attraction of investments and trade opportunities.