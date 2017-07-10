Razina advises students for following Islamic ethics

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Chairperson National

Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Senior

members of executive council of Nazria Pakistan Trust, Razina

Alam Khan Monday advised the students to follow Islamic

ethics and social values for developing better society.

Delivering a lecture on ” Ethical Values and Social

Norms” in a summer camp here she said,”Today we need to

follow Islamic, cultural and social values in its true spirit for

good character building and developing better society, as it is

noticed, we are forgetting the teaching of Islam which devalues

our norms and society.”

Around 55 male and female students from Rawalpindi,

Islamabad are participating in 15 days summer camp arranged

by the Nazria e Pakistan Trust.

She advised the organizer of summer camp for focusing

on building good character, Nazria Pakistan and how

difficulties are being faced for independence of Pakistan.

Razina Alam said young generation was the future of Pakistan

and urged them to play their role for the development, progress

and prosperity of the country.

She advised students to respect the parents, teachers and

relatives as Islam gave great values in serving human.

She urged students to compete in good conduct, adopt

spirit of sacrifices and contribute well being of others.

She urged the students to always follow honesty, truth

and good ethic values.

She quoting the last messenger of Islam Hazarat

Muhammad (PBUH) said “best among you are those who

have good ethical values.”

She said that people were best in the

society who were caring and thinking good for others.

She said that there was no harm in getting western

education but it should not be at the cost of Islamic ethics and

social values.

The NCHD chairman asked the students to feel proud

being a Pakistani and followed Islamic values.

She said, “We have best family system, western people

admire this system and we are required to promote this

culture.