Razak congratulates PFMA ,PTA for organizing the 5th PMLS-19 Annual expo

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, congratulated the members of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) for organizing the 5th PMLS-19 annual expo.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce has formally inaugurated the 5th PMLS-19 Annual expo at International expo centre, Lahore as chief guest, organized by Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) on Monday.

PMLS 2019 is an annual expo promoting a wide range of leather products; including footwear, garments, gloves, accessories and leather processing/tanning machinery and chemicals, said a press issued by PFMA here.

The chief guest also visited the stalls and interacted with national and international exhibitors. The exhibitors showcased a wide range of products on their stalls.

This platform provided the visitors access to vital information and networking opportunities with the national and international customer, Chairman Pakistan Footwear manufactures Association, Hassan Javed said.

Chairman of PTA Agha Saddain commented, “Production, tanning and manufacturing of leather-goods is credited as the second biggest export-oriented industry in the manufacturing sector of Pakistan.

He said the PMLS 2019 attracted potential buyers and investors from China, India, Italy, Germany, Hong Kong, Cyprus, USA, UAE, Spain and Tunisia.

They showed keen interest in the growing leather industry of Pakistan”.

During the expo, input suppliers, leather-goods manufacturers, interested buyers, and prospective partners in the leather sector with a view to encourage economic growth and development.

Retail-ready goods manufacture, not only to enhance their existing capacity but have improved access to support services, such as inputs, that would enable them to expand production and supply new products to current and new markets.

The Expo generate awareness about their comprehensive range of leather testing service through a series of outreach and marketing activities, at both local and international levels.