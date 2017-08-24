Raza Rabbani reiterates to make Senate vibrant, parliament strong

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

has reiterated his resolve to make the institution of Senate vibrant and

continue struggle for strengthening democracy in the country.

The Chairman expressed these views while inaugurating the Senate

Library after its complete revamping and refurbishment at the Parliament

House, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Mian Raza Rabbani expressed his satisfaction that two important

projects have been completed with the assistance of the youth of Pakistan

which include Gali-e-Dastoor and extension of the library.

He acknowledged the cooperation extended by the House Business

Advisory Committee during this process.

He said that a strong Parliament contributes towards strengthening

the federation.

The Chairman Senate appreciated the cooperation of the Senate

Secretariat UNDP, UK Aid, SADA (NUST), CDA and others in the library

project which has been completed in a very short span of time.

Deputy Chairman Senate Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri lauded

Mian Raza Rabbani for his contributions and said that remarkable steps

have been taken for making the House of Federation vibrant and the Parliament more assertive.

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq

termed it a positive step and said that revamped library would provide better services to the parliamentarians and assistance in legislation.

Leader of the Opposition Senator Atizaz Ahsan observed that

libraries are a source of providing important information and knowledge

to the new generation.

Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik observed that expansion and

improvement of the Senate library was long overdue, however, under the

guidance of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani the challenging task has

been accomplished in a record time of less than six months.

He said that with the completion of this project the strategic plan

of actions aimed at bringing dynamism and excellence in the stature and

reputation of the Upper House as the House of Federation and national

unity have now started to yield the envisaged connectivity with intelligentsia, academia and other segments of the society.

The Secretary further said that futuristic planning and judicious

use of available resources are some of the driving principle of Pakistan Senate’s new development paradigm, developed in harmony between the political and administrative leadership.

Key decision making forums like the Senate Finance and House

Advisory Committee stand completely revived and the Secretariat of Senate

is galvanized toward playing a proactive role in implementation of all

initiatives, the Secretary said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new library revamping and

refurbishment project was completed with the cooperation of UNDP, UK Aid,

CDA and school of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA), NUST.

Some of the added features include new computer systems with state

of the art gadgets, accessories, new data bases for research journals,

cabin for researchers, exclusive data bank of research papers,

legislative briefs, committee research and subscription for online book stores besides up-gradation and customization of existing TLS, revamping

of Senate Library webpage, integration of e-data / E-books modules in

Senate library website and development of software for archival of debates, audio and video database with various search options besides many other features/options.