Raza Rabbani reiterates to make Senate vibrant, parliament strong

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani
has reiterated his resolve to make the institution of Senate vibrant and
continue struggle for strengthening democracy in the country.
The Chairman expressed these views while inaugurating the Senate
Library after its complete revamping and refurbishment at the Parliament
House, said a press release issued here Thursday.
Mian Raza Rabbani expressed his satisfaction that two important
projects have been completed with the assistance of the youth of Pakistan
which include Gali-e-Dastoor and extension of the library.
He acknowledged the cooperation extended by the House Business
Advisory Committee during this process.
He said that a strong Parliament contributes towards strengthening
the federation.
The Chairman Senate appreciated the cooperation of the Senate
Secretariat UNDP, UK Aid, SADA (NUST), CDA and others in the library
project which has been completed in a very short span of time.
Deputy Chairman Senate Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri lauded
Mian Raza Rabbani for his contributions and said that remarkable steps
have been taken for making the House of Federation vibrant and the Parliament more assertive.
Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq
termed it a positive step and said that revamped library would provide better services to the parliamentarians and assistance in legislation.
Leader of the Opposition Senator Atizaz Ahsan observed that
libraries are a source of providing important information and knowledge
to the new generation.
Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik observed that expansion and
improvement of the Senate library was long overdue, however, under the
guidance of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani the challenging task has
been accomplished in a record time of less than six months.
He said that with the completion of this project the strategic plan
of actions aimed at bringing dynamism and excellence in the stature and
reputation of the Upper House as the House of Federation and national
unity have now started to yield the envisaged connectivity with intelligentsia, academia and other segments of the society.
The Secretary further said that futuristic planning and judicious
use of available resources are some of the driving principle of Pakistan Senate’s new development paradigm, developed in harmony between the political and administrative leadership.
Key decision making forums like the Senate Finance and House
Advisory Committee stand completely revived and the Secretariat of Senate
is galvanized toward playing a proactive role in implementation of all
initiatives, the Secretary said.
It is pertinent to mention here that the new library revamping and
refurbishment project was completed with the cooperation of UNDP, UK Aid,
CDA and school of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA), NUST.
Some of the added features include new computer systems with state
of the art gadgets, accessories, new data bases for research journals,
cabin for researchers, exclusive data bank of research papers,
legislative briefs, committee research and subscription for online book stores besides up-gradation and customization of existing TLS, revamping
of Senate Library webpage, integration of e-data / E-books modules in
Senate library website and development of software for archival of debates, audio and video database with various search options besides many other features/options.
