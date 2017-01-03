Raza Rabbani lauds reports of Electoral Reforms committee

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday appreciated first two reports of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms and stressed a need for filling gaps in election procedures.

Addressing a seminar on electoral reforms organized by Democracy International here, he lauded formation of the committee with representation of political parties instead of handling the matter in a standing committee and bringing all laws relating to elections under one law.

He said work of the parliamentary committee which considered lacunas in election procedures was a right step by parliament.

The parliament itself came forward to work on electoral reforms instead of sending it to a government committee, he added.

He said the parliamentary committee had representation of political parties and stakeholders were also invited.

The chairman senate said laws existed previously but those laws enhanced the powers of Election Commission (EC). However, Election Commission did not use its authority.

Mian Raza Rabbani observed the commission should carry out its due role without any fear as its powers were defined in the Constitution.

He said, “Criticism for the sake of criticism is not the solution but when laws are not implemented and their presence was confined to just books in libraries, it points fingers towards the institution as well as the people associated with it.”

The chairman senate said, “If democratic values do not grow in a society, a lay man will not understand the significance of the Parliament and that of his vote.”