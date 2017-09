ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has

assumed the office of Acting President of Pakistan as President

Mamnoon Hussain is on a foreign visit.

From Saturday, Raza Rabbani will be the Acting President while

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will be Acting Chairman Senate.

According to Senate Secretariat, a formal notification has

been issued to this effect.