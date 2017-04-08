Raza Rabani to inaugurate literature carnival on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Chairman Senate Raza Rabani will
inaugurate a two-day national literature carnival on Tuesday.
Being arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU),
it is aimed at providing an opportunity to students and
researchers to showcase their skill-based and community-related
projects, according to press release here Saturday.
This is a first time that such an event is being arranged
at University’s level to engage students and the academicians in
socio-economic and literary activities, said Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting, held to
review the carnival’s arrangements.
The event will be open for students, researchers and others
relevant academic groups from within and outside the University to
set up their stalls in order to promote community-academia
interaction. It will also be an occasion for promoting library’s
development and management.
During the two-day round-table and panel discussion will
also be arranged to project English and Urdu literature of the
students and researchers’ interest.
Various departments of the AIOU including Faculty of
Education, Science, Social Sciences and Islamic Studies will
brief the visitors about new academic programmes as well as
guiding them about the on-going admission process for spring
2017 semester.
The event will help promote research culture and
book-reading habit.
This is part of the University’s continuous efforts of
promoting research culture in the country that benefits
the society.
A `Mushaira’ will also take place on the occasion that
will be attended by eminent poets and scholars from various
parts of the country.
