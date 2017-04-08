Raza Rabani to inaugurate literature carnival on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Chairman Senate Raza Rabani will

inaugurate a two-day national literature carnival on Tuesday.

Being arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU),

it is aimed at providing an opportunity to students and

researchers to showcase their skill-based and community-related

projects, according to press release here Saturday.

This is a first time that such an event is being arranged

at University’s level to engage students and the academicians in

socio-economic and literary activities, said Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting, held to

review the carnival’s arrangements.

The event will be open for students, researchers and others

relevant academic groups from within and outside the University to

set up their stalls in order to promote community-academia

interaction. It will also be an occasion for promoting library’s

development and management.

During the two-day round-table and panel discussion will

also be arranged to project English and Urdu literature of the

students and researchers’ interest.

Various departments of the AIOU including Faculty of

Education, Science, Social Sciences and Islamic Studies will

brief the visitors about new academic programmes as well as

guiding them about the on-going admission process for spring

2017 semester.

The event will help promote research culture and

book-reading habit.

This is part of the University’s continuous efforts of

promoting research culture in the country that benefits

the society.

A `Mushaira’ will also take place on the occasion that

will be attended by eminent poets and scholars from various

parts of the country.