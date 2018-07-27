Raza Nasrullah PTI wins NA-105 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Raza Nasrullah has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-105 Faisalabad-V securing 77,862 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Muhammad Masood Nazir stood second by securing 69,211 votes and Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Mian Muhammad Farooq

grabbed third position by getting 56,540 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.84%.