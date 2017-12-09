RAWHA team leaving for Malaysia on 10-day tour

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):The team of Rukhsana Arshad Women
Hockey Academy (RAWHA) will leave for Malaysia on Sunday
(December 10) on a 10-day tour to play firendly and training
matches there.
RAWHA is the first woman hockey academy team in Pakistan
which has been invited by the Asian Hockey Federation to play
eight friendly and training matches at Azalan Shah Stadium,
Ipoh, Malaysia.
The team would play matches with different teams including
Uzbekistan national team and Perak provincial women team during
the tour.
