Rawalpindi clinch Kickboxing title

ISLAMABAD Aug 27 (APP): Rawalpindi lifted Divisional

Kickboxing Championship title on Sunday played at Shahbaz Shareef

Sports Complex.

Secretary General, Pakistan Kick Boxing Federation, Tahir

Abbas was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away trophies,

medals and certificates to the players.

Vice President, PKBF, Syed Abid Ali Shah, President,

Divisional Kickboxing Association, Rawalpindi Qaser Hussain Mirza,

President, General Secretary, Imran Ali, Rawalpindi District

Kickboxing Association, Shahaib Qureshi, President, AJK Kick Boxing

Association, Abdul Latif Kazmi, Master Umer Khan(UK) and a large

number of peoples were also present on the occasion.

Rawalpindi got first position with five gold and one Silver

medals. Attock obtained 2nd position with three gold and one silver

and bronze medal each while Attock scured third position with two

silver and bronze medals each.

Jhelum got fourth position with one silver and four bronze

medals. A total of five teams took part in the championship

including Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock and two teams from Rawalpindi.