RAW funded 21-member farari gang surrenders

RAWALPINDI, Mar 21 (APP): Baloch Sub Nationalist Farari Commander along with 20 accomplices surrendered to Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

Surrendered Farari commander informed that they had been funded and supported by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of India through Brahamdagh Bugti, media release by Inter Services Public Relations here on Tuesday stated.

He added that they were kept misinformed and fed with negative

narrative over decades, totally unfounded and against the realities.

By design, people of Balochistan living in far flung areas were kept

aloof.

Surrendered fararies apologized of their past deeds where huge

damage was caused to the state and committed to live a normal life

and contribute in the prosperity of Pakistan.

He appealed other fararies to surrender to the Government of Pakistan.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab, Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan appreciated Rangers and other Law Enforcement Agencies for their efforts in ongoing operations.