Raw cotton worth US$ 38.631 million exported in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Raw cotton export from the country during first three quarters of current financial year was recorded at US$ 38.631 million as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2016-17 about 22,812 metric tons of raw cotton worth US$ 38.631 million were exported as compared the export of 48,513 metric tons valuing US$ 75.324 million of same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, raw cotton export from the country during first 9 months of current financial year decreased by 48.71 percent.

However, exports of cotton carded or combed increased by 85.27 percent as during the period under review about 237 metric tons of the commodity worth US$ 239,000 exported as compared the exports of 135 metric tons worth of US$ 129,000 of same period of last year.

on month on month basis, about 493 metric tons of raw cotton worth US$ 869,000 exported in month of March, 2017 as compared the exports of 619 metric tons valuing US$ 895,000 of same month last year.

Meanwhile, during first three quarters of current financial year exports of the towel from the country decreased by 3.18 percent as was recorded at 132,723 metric tons.

Towels worth of US$ 578.24 million were exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US$ 597.1 million of the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis towels exports grew by 15.78 percent during month of March, 2017 as compared the exports of same month last year.

About 15,325 metric tons of towels worth US$ 70.354 million exported in month of March as compared the exports of 13,551 metric tons valuing US$ 50.76 million of the same month of last year.

Same time, in last 9 months exports of bedwear grew by 5.11 percent and about 263,814 metric tons of the bedwear worth US$ 1.585 billion exported as compared the exports of 244,295 metric ton valuing of US$ 1.508 billion of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, exports of bedwear increased by 5.43 percent and was recorded at 29,259 metric tons valuing US$ 180 million as against the exports of 28,995 metric tons worth of US$ 171.182 million of same month of last year.