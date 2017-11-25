Raw cotton exprots grew 49.96% in four months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Raw cotton exports from the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 46.96 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, during the period from July-October, 2017-18, raw cotton worth US$ 42.564 million exported as compared to the exports of US$ 29.016 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, exports of cotton yarn also enhanced by 5.04 percent as cotton yarn valuing US$ 442.023 million exported as against the exports of the US$ 420.795 million of same period last year.

However, the exports of cotton cloth during the period under review decreased by 2.21 percent and recorded at US$ 715.085 as compared to the exports of US$ 731.271 million of same period last year.

The other textile products with positive growth in their respective exports during the period under review included knitwear by 10.62 percent, bed wear 5.42 percent, ready made garments by 5.42 percent and silk, synthetic textile by 60.61.

It may be recalled that textile group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year witnessed an increased of 7.72 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review textile products worth over US$ 4.390 billion exported as compared to the exports of US$ 4.075 billion of same period last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of textile group also grew by 7.12 percent in month of October as compared to the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

In last month (October) textile products worth of US$ 1.132 billion exported as compared to the exports of US$ 1.057 billion of same month of last financial year, where as it was recorded at US$ 1.078 billion in month of September.