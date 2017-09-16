`Raqs Revival’ in full swing at PNCA with classical performances

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): The National Dance Festival titled

`Raqs Revival’ in full swing at the Pakistan National Council of the

Arts (PNCA) with soul inspiring classical and contemporary

performances.

As many as 19 selected performing groups from across the

country participated on the first day. The outstanding performances

included the ever thrilling Sheema Kirmani, Zarri Panna, Adnan

Jehangir, Saima Khushnood and the artistes of the National

Performing Arts Group (NPAG).

The other performances included Azeem Haideri, Umair Arif,

Saba Faisal, Imran Nafees Siddiqi, Hassan Iftikhar, Roqiya Ainee,

Daniyal, Farrukh Darbar, Faizan Ahab, and Wicky Samrat.

Karachi-based Sheema Kermani’s efforts to revive dance in a

conservative society have created a cultural revolution in Pakistan.

Her dauntless efforts to integrate, mainstream, and mobilize

classical dance, theatre, television, and drama as forms of

alternative communication have been liberating, particularly for

women. In an environment of animosity and suspicion, dance drama is

a medium widely accepted by all segments of society and helps to

foster peace and friendship in the region.

One of the best performances was by Adnan Jahangir, renowned

Kathak dancer who hails from Lahore but has performed in countries

like the US, UK, India, China and Turl(ey. The strength of the

interpretation was the incorporation of fluidity in Jahangir`s

performance, which could have been an ode to a beloved or to the

Creator, or even to his own self.

Saima Khushnood is the daughter of well-known dance master

Khushnood. She learnt kathak from her father and has been performing

since her early teens. She has excelled in movement and expression

to reflect the right amount of feelings and emotions.

Zarri Panna is very well known Pakistani kathak dancer and veteran

film artiste has recently started teaching dance at Alhamra Art

Center, Lahore. She has some 50 movies to her credit, including hits

like Baji, Nila Parbat, Gulfam, Bazigar, Haveli and many more. Her

amazing performance spellbound the audience.

She is a student of renowned classical dancers from the

subcontinent such as Ustad Ghulam Hussain Patailawalay, Ustad Shadoo

Mehraj (Dehli Gharana), Ustad Jati Baksh (Jaipur Gharana), Ustad

Siddiuqe Samrat and Ustad Rafi Anwar.

She believes that in our country regretfully commercially

oriented dances have made more space as compared to classical dance,

which is a pity. She urged the government to have a consistent

policy and promotion for the classical dance forms.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jamal Shah said dance is the

natural act to celebrate life, and without it the life is colourless

and orthodox. Our land has been blessed with dance since the old

civilisations of Mohenjo Daro and Mahr Ghar and it is the heritage

that we need to recognise and appreciate.

He said the society as a collective agent of change should

develop, promote and mainstream the authentic forms of dance

including the classical, folk and contemporary.