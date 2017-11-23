Ranjha urges PPP to take forward delimitation process for holding next election on time

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), to take forward the process of delimitation for holding next elections on time.

Completing delimitation process was imperative for conducting elections on time, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The PPP had acted differently in the lower and upper houses, he said.

To a question he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had played a vital role in the restoration

of judiciary.

The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had taken strong decisions for the national interest. The PML-N wanted

to continue work for strengthening democratic system in the country, he said.

Commenting on Karachi operation, Ranjha said that peace had restored in metropolitan

city due to the efforts of the present government.