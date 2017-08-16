Rangers, police apprehend 7 terrorists, 20 Afghan suspects

RAWALPINDI, Aug 16 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with police and

intelligence agencies carried out intelligence based operations (IBOs)

in Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore and apprehended seven terrorists and 20 Afghan suspects during the last 72 hours.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations statement issued

here on Wednesday, huge quantity of explosives, illegal automatic

weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

The terrorists are affiliated with the banned TTP/TTS. The explosives

and weapons were likely to be used for terrorist activities in major cities of Punjab.