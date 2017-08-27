RAWALPINDI, Aug 27 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab Police and intelligence
agencies carried out intelligence based operations in Faisalabad
and suburbs of Islamabad on Sunday.
They apprehended 14 suspects and recovered illegal weapons and
ammunition of different calibers, including Kalashnikovs and machine
guns, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here said.
Around 200 cellphones, buried underground were also recovered.
Rangers, CTD apprehend 14 suspects, recover illegal weapons
RAWALPINDI, Aug 27 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with