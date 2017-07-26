Rangers arrest 2 accused of killing workers of a political party

KARACHI, July 26 (APP): The Pakistan Rangers Sindh have arrested
two accused allegedly involved in the target killing of two workers of
a political party, Col. Qaiser Ajmal Khattak of Pakistan Rangers
Sindh has said.
Addressing a news conference at the Rangers Headquarters
here on Wednesday, Col. Qaiser pointed out that on the evening of July 17 this year, two workers of a political party identified as Abdul Majeed alias
Nadeem Maulana and Irshad alias Lal Khan were murdered in Karachi’s
Orangi Town area.
The Rangers have arrested two accused for involvement in these
killings. These accused were identified as Muhammad Raheem- the
alleged shooter, and Muhammad Danish- the rider. Both belonged to MQM
London Secretariat.
Col Qaiser said that the weapon and motorcycle used in the
killing, has been recovered. Raids are also being conducted for arrest
of their accomplices.
He stated that during interrogation the accused informed that
the `target’ was assigned to them a month ago by MQM London through
South Africa. It was further informed that during the commission of
the crime, the accused were in contact through whatsapp message with
the MQM London Secretariat and its network in South Africa.
After the completion of the task the accused were felicitated by
Altaf Hussain through voice messages which had been retrieved from the
mobile phones of the accused.
A sum of Rs. 50,000 was sent through bank transaction as the
`reward’.
The accused and their accomplices were involved in disseminating
hate messages against the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as well
Pakistan through social media besides the wall chalking in favour of
Altaf Hussain.
The accused also disclosed the names of their accomplices who
were directly in contact with Altaf Hussain, Nadeem Nusrat, Qamar ul
Islam alias Taddy and Abdul Rasheed alias Babu Bihari and were
allegedly planning the target killings of rival political leaders and
workers.
During the press conference, the voice whatsapp messages of Altaf
Hussain were also played.
Col. Qaiser also warned the miscreants based abroad that the
`days are gone when on the instructions from London and South Africa
killings were committed here and on a call the city was shutdown’,
He said that the patriotic people of Karachi and of Pakistan have
rejected such things.
Pakistan Rangers Sindh is keeping a vigilant eye on all criminal
elements and any conspiracy to disturb peace would be met with
sternly.