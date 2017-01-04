Rana Tanveer inaugurates 100KW solar plant at CIIT

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday inaugurated a 100 KW solar energy power plant set up on the rooftop of Electrical Engineering Department of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) here.

CIIT had initiated the pilot project for establishing a solar power generation plant, using photovoltaic technology, which would serve as a trailblazer for the use of clean energy and also act as an experimental station for electrical engineering students and faculty.

Rector CIIT Dr S M Junaid Zaidi, In-charge CIIT Islamabad Campus Dr Raheel Qamar, Director (P,D & HRD) CIIT Tahir Naeem and heads of R&D organizations were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer said energy shortage had not only affected the common man but also made industry uncompetitive. That was why the government had decided to increase investment in the energy sector, he added.

Appreciating CIIT’s efforts, the minister said, “I am pleased that the COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) has taken a step in the right direction through creating a demonstration effect for utilizing renewable energy. I would like to congratulate its Rector, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, and his team in conceiving and implementing this project.”

Director (PD & HRD) Tahir Naeem said the main objective of the solar power generation plant was to lead the way for research and development purposes in renewable energy.

The project, he said, would serve as a source of inspiration for other institutions to follow suit and take similar initiatives. Thus, with one small step CIIT would make a big green impact on the environment.

Naeem said the contract had been awarded on a “turnkey basis,”

after completing all necessary formalities at a cost of Rs 26.8 million, only 30 percent of which has been paid and the remaining 70 percent would be paid in 20 quarterly installments over the next five years.

Dr Raheel Qamar said the solar energy power plant at CIIT had been envisioned to produce 150,000 KWh of electricity annually, thereby providing clean energy.

He emphasized the need to shift focus from fossil fuels to renewable resources and appreciated the government’s initiative of introducing ‘’reverse metering,’ whereby excess power generated could be supplied back to the national grid.