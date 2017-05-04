ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and
Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday informed the National
Assembly Standing Committee that he had proposed the government to increase allocations for research and development in the budget for his ministry.
NA Committee on Science and Technology met here under the
chairmanship of MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema and attended by other
members including Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Chaudhry Armaghan
Subhani, Aftab Shahban Mirani, Shamas un Nisa, Ali Muhammad Khan,
Lal Chand Malahi, Mehboob Alam, Aliya Kamran, Engr. Usman Khan
Tarakai and Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.
The committee expressed concern over non preparation of
officials of National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) to brief the
body about department’s performance.
The body defer the matter of briefing on NIO performance.
Chairman committee observed that only Rs. 10 million had been
allocated for the research and development projects of NIO while the
non development budget was remain Rs. 120 million in current fiscal
year.
Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said that he had held a
meeting with Minister for Planning Development and Reforms to
release funds for R&D projects of his ministry.
The R&D budget of his ministry was lower as compare to the Sri
Lanka and India, he added.
Briefing on PSQCA’s performance, he said that the department
had sealed 115 units of bottled water brand for manufacturing unsafe
drinking water.
Rana Tanveer for increasing R&D budget for Science & Technology
ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and