Rana Tanveer for increasing R&D budget for Science & Technology

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and

Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday informed the National

Assembly Standing Committee that he had proposed the government to increase allocations for research and development in the budget for his ministry.

NA Committee on Science and Technology met here under the

chairmanship of MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema and attended by other

members including Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Chaudhry Armaghan

Subhani, Aftab Shahban Mirani, Shamas un Nisa, Ali Muhammad Khan,

Lal Chand Malahi, Mehboob Alam, Aliya Kamran, Engr. Usman Khan

Tarakai and Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee expressed concern over non preparation of

officials of National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) to brief the

body about department’s performance.

The body defer the matter of briefing on NIO performance.

Chairman committee observed that only Rs. 10 million had been

allocated for the research and development projects of NIO while the

non development budget was remain Rs. 120 million in current fiscal

year.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said that he had held a

meeting with Minister for Planning Development and Reforms to

release funds for R&D projects of his ministry.

The R&D budget of his ministry was lower as compare to the Sri

Lanka and India, he added.

Briefing on PSQCA’s performance, he said that the department

had sealed 115 units of bottled water brand for manufacturing unsafe

drinking water.