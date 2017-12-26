Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan takes oath as MoS

APP01-26 ISLAMABAD: December 26 - President Mamnoon Hussain administering the oath of office to Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan as Minister of State at the Awian-e-Sadr. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also present on the occasion. APP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday administered the oath of office to MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan as Minister of State at a special ceremony here at the Awian-e-Sadr.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present on the occasion.
Federal ministers, ministers of state, parliamentarians and senior government officials attended the oath taking ceremony.

