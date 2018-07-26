Rana Ejaz Ahmed Noon of PML-N wins PP-221 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Rana Ejaz Ahmed Noon has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-221 Multan XI by securing 47,886 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sohail Ahmed Noon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood second by securing 32,439 votes and Khurram Farid Khan Khakwani of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) grabbed third position by getting 18,758 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.50%.