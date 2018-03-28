Rana Afzal lauds services of business community

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Wednesday lauded the services of business community for the development of the country.

Talking to a delegation of Jhelum Chamber of Commerce and Industries led by Farhan Razzaq Dar that called on the him here, the minister said the government would always accord due consideration to the genuine needs and demands of traders and exporters.

The Minister said that the government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) had always supported the development of small and medium enterprises in the country and was fully cognizant of the role small industries had been playing in the provision of employment and development of the local communities.

He assured the delegation of his full support and immediate action in the matter regarding supply of gas.

On the occasion, the delegation thanked the Minister for the meeting and said the business community would keep playing its role in supplementing government’s efforts for strengthening of country’s economy.