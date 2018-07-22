Rana Afzal among 11 contesting elections in NA-110

FAISALABAD, July 22 (APP):Former state minister for finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, former senior minister Punjab Raja

Riaz Ahmad and nine other candidates are contesting for the national assembly seat in NA-110 (Faisalabad-10), old NA-82.

According to the Elections Commission spokesman, there are total 445,459 registered voters, including 243,399 males and 202,060 females.

In the constituency, 382 polling stations were set up, including 204 stations for males, 172 for females and six combined stations while 1,031 polling booths, including 566 for males and 465 for females have also been setup.

He said that 382 presiding officers, 2,062 assistant presiding officers and 1031 polling officers will perform their duty on the election day.

He said that 40 polling stations of the constituency had been declared sensitive where security cameras would also be installed for security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded former state minister for Finance Rana Afzal Khan while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) awarded ticket to former senior minister Punjab Raja Riaz Ahmad.

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) fielded Yunus Suleman, while Hafiz Umer Farooq of Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP), Sahibzada Mohammad Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Ayaz Mahmood of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Shabbir Asghar of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Mohammad Kamran of Move On Pakistan, Mohammad Nadeem Pasha of Barabri Party Pakistan and two independent candidates are contesting the elections.

Provincial constituencies PP-116 and PP-117 fall under this National Assembly constituency.

In PP-116, as many as seven candidates are contesting the elections but according to survey the actual contest is between PML-N candidate former MPA Faqeer Hussain and Mahmoob Alam of PTI.

For PP-117, as many as 19 candidates are contesting the election but according to the survey a tough contest is expected between Hamid Rasheed of PML-N and Hasan Masood of PTI.

The constituency NA-110 mainly comprises of city areas including Millat Chowk, Gulistan Colony, Bolay Di Jhugi and major clans in this constituency include Awan, Rajpoot, Arain and Dogar.

In 2013 elections, PML-N Rana Afzal Khan won the old NA-82 seat with 126,349 votes beating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Nisar Akbar Khan who got 36,373 votes.

According to the survey a tough contest is expected between PML-N candidate Rana Afzal Khan and PTI candidate Raja Riaz Ahmad.