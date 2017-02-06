Rajwana inaugurates art exhibition at Alhamra

LAHORE, Feb 6 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Monday inaugurated the 31st Art Exhibition 2017-15th National Show-by the Artists Association of Punjab (AAP) at the Alhamra Art Gallery here.

The 2-day art exhibition, showcasing some 250 art works by some 200

renowned artists from across the country, will culminate on February 7 (Tuesday) with a session on “Art and Contemporary Realities” at the Alhmara Hall III.

Earlier, speaking to an august audience of artists, Punjab Governor Rajwana underlined the need to highlight day to day realities of life as an artist, adding that artists rightly communicated the sensibilities of the people through their art work.

He assured the AAP of his cooperation in the successful running the Southern Punjab chapter of AAP in Multan, adding that artists felt the pulse of time.

The Punjab Governor showed keen interest in the works of art displayed at the exhibition and shared his views with the artists.

Chairman Lahore Arts Council Kamran Lashari, Chairman Artists Association of Punjab (AAP) Mian Ijaz ul Hassan, artists and a large number of art-lovers were present on the occasion.