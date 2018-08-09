Raja’s character in ‘Load Wedding’ one of my favourites: Fahad Mustafa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa said Thursday the character of Raja from the movie Load Wedding is one of his favorites.

Talking to a private news channel, the actor said, “Raja is a simple Punjabi boy who is humble and would do anything to please anyone.”

He added, the film viewers will fall in love with him.

The film starring Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles promises to take viewers on a joyful ride while touching the social stigmas attached to weddings in our culture.

“Through this movie, we want to raise the issue of dowry in our society. It is very hard for people to understand what girls go through when they can’t afford it,” he said.

“Girls cannot get married because of this,” he added.

The 35-year-old further added, the movie is different from other films because not only does it raise an important issue, it does so while encompassing the comedy and masala that comes along with a Pakistan film.

Speaking about his co-star Hayat, Mustafa said she is an amazing artist who can slip into any character.

She is playing the role of a Punjabi girl in this film which the viewers are going to remember for years, he added

Written and directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza, the film is a joint venture of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures.

Load Wedding will open in cinemas across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Azha.

he film will also be released by ZEE Studios International in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Mauritius.