Rain/thundershower with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Rain/thundershowers (with isolated

heavy falls) with gusty winds are expected at scattered places of

Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24

hours.

Rainfall is likely at Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions), FATA, upper

Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore

divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain/thundershowers is also expected at a few places of

Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions while hot and humid weather

to grip other parts of the country.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moderate monsoon

currents are penetrating upper and eastern parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and

likely to persist during next 24-36 hours, an official of Met office

told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred

at scattered places in Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, while at

isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara,

Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Whereas weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the

country during this time span.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab:

Gujranwala 46mm, Sargodha (City 20mm, PAF 18mm), Joharabad, Kamra

18mm, Faisalabad 16mm, Sialkot (A/P 14mm, City 02mm), M.B.Din,

Mianwali 14mm, Gujrat 08mm, Islamabad (Z.P 05mm, Bokra 02mm, Saidpur

01mm), Murree 03mm, Jhelum, Chakwal 02mm, Rawalpindi ( Shamsabad

01mm, Chaklala Trace) Lahore A/P 01,K.P: Kohat 07, Bannu, Balakot

06mm, Malamjabba 04mm, Kalam, Pattan 01mm, Gilgit- Baltistan:

Bagrote 04mm, Gilgit 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad 01mm,

Garhi Dupatta Trace.

Highest temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Larkana, Dadu,

Moenjodaro 46øC, Sibbi, Bhakkar, Sukkar, Jacobabad 45øC, Shaheed

Benazirabad, Rohri 44øC.

Other main cities temperatures were Peshawar 41øC, Faislabad,

Multan 39øC, Hyderbad, Lahore 38øC, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, Quetta

37øC, Chitral 36øC, Karachi 34øC, Dir, Gilgit 33øC, Skardu 30øC and

Muree 25øC.