Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty

winds was expected at isolated places of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,

FATA and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to

persist in most parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely in Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I

khan, Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi

divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir during this time span.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the

country, an official of Met office Rashid Bilal told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at

isolated places in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha

divisions, Jacobabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab: Jhelum

12mm, Sialkot (Cantt 10mm, AP 04mm), Mandibahauddin 03mm, Gujranwala

02mm, Mianwali 01mm, Kashmir: Garidupatta, Rawalakot 12mm,

Muzaffarabad 05mm, Kotli 03mm, Sindh: Jacobabad 10mm, KP: Balakot

06mm and Parachinar 03mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday were Shaheed

Benazirabad 48øC, Dadu 47øC, Larkana, Sakrand 46øC, Sukkur,

Moenjodaro, Turbat, Sibbi, Jacobabad 45øC, Multan 41øC, Faisalabad

40øC, Hyderabad, Lahore 39øC, Peshawar 38øC, Islamabad 37øC, ,

Muzaffarabad, Karachi 35øC, , Chitral, Quetta 34øC, Gilgit 32øC, Dir

31øC, Skardu 27øC and Murree 26øC.