Rain turns weather pleasant in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Pre-monsoon rain hit twin cities on

Monday morning turned weather pleasant, dropping mercury 10 to 12

degree down giving a sigh of relief to the residents of twin cities

of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Rainfall received was recorded as Islamabad ZP 20mm, Saidpur

70mm, Pindi Shamsabad 14mm, Chaklala 10mm, Bokra 7mm, Murree 35mm,

Jehlum 13mm, Kakole 2mm, Sailkot 19mm, Mangla 23mm, Mundi Bahaudin

2mm Kotli 2mm.

Yesterday temperature of federal capital at after noon was 35

degrees but today it declined to 22 degree, an official of Met

office told APP.

People on roads took shelter under bridges or nearby buildings

to keep them safe from the thundering shower.

However, falling trees blocked a number of roads in twin

cities which choked traffic creating problems for commuters besides

that vehicles parked outside homes and offices were also damaged

with the heavy rainfall.

After rain water inundated a number low lying areas in twin

cities while depression at roads was also giving look of small

streams as the car crossing those points splashed water.

Residents have requested the concerned authorities to take

appropriate measures of water drainage during the monsoon season to

avoid any inconvenience for the residents.