Rain turned weather pleasant in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Heavy shower on wee hours of

Thursday turned weather pleasant in twin cities of Rawalpindi and

Islamabad and adjoining areas dropping the mercury as well as

humidity level.

Recorded rainfall data at Met office revealed that downpour in

Punjab remained as Rawalpindi (Chaklala 72mm, Shamsabad 54mm),

Islamabad (Bokra 45mm, Golra 36mm, zero point 22mm, Saidpur 3mm),

Mangla 45mm, Jhelum 29mm, Sialkot 22mm, Gujrat 15mm, Gujranwala

09mm, Lahore, Kamra 03mm, Murree 02mm, KP: Dir 28mm, Balakot 25mm,

Malamjabba 10mm, Pattan 06mm, Saidu Sharif 05mm, Kakul, Lower Dir,

Risalpur 01mm, Balochistan: Lasbella 02mm and Gilgit Baltistan:

Bagrote 01mm.

Low lying areas and roads in depression inundated with water

while people living in slum areas also faced severe difficulty due

to lack of proper drainage system in the said localities.

Met office forecast more rain-thunderstorm (with few heavy falls)

accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places in upper KP

(Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), upper Punjab

(Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Islamabad,

FATA and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is also expected at

isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Bannu, Faisalabad and Sahiwal

divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the

country during the same period.

Marked seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon

currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave

is affecting upper parts of the country, an official of Met office

told APP.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Sibbi 45øC,

Dadu, D.I.Khan 43øC, Islamabad 31øC, Lahore 36øC, Karachi 34øC,

Peshawar 34øC, Quetta 36øC, Gilgit 34øC, Chitral 34øC, Muzaffarabad

33øC, Murree 22øC, Skardu 32øC, Faisalabad 38øC, Multan 39øC,

Hyderbad 35øC, Dir 24øC.