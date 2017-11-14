Rain to end cough and other health problems

RAWALPINDI, Nov 14 (APP):After a prolonged dry spell, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received

first light rain fall of the winter on Tuesday bringing the temperature down.

Talking to APP,District Health Officer Dr Amir Sheikh said

the rain would hopefully end dry cough, cold, chest and throat infections and other health problems caused by the dry spell.

The people heaved a sigh of relief after seeing rain.

The dry spell, which lasted around four months, had worried the people, especially farmers and people heaved a sigh of relief after seeing rain.

According to Met office more rain-thunderstorm with snowfall is

expected at isolated places of Rawalpindi division during the next 24 hours whereas mainly dry and cold weather has been forecast in some parts of the country.

A westerly wave was affecting over upper and central parts of

the country and is likely to persist during next 48 hours