Rain-thunderstorm with strong gusty winds likely at number of places

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Rain/thundershowers (with isolated

heavy falls) and strong gusty winds are expected at a number of

places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, FATA, federal capital,

Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours.

Thundershowers are expected at (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala,

Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower

Sindh (Hyderabad, Karachi, MirpurKhas, Sh. Benazirabad divisions),

Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir, while at scattered places in South

Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan divisions), upper

Sindh (Larkana, Sukkar divisions), Eastern Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi,

Naseerabad, Kalat divisions) and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time

duration.

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and

likely to continue during next 48 hours. A fresh westerly wave is

also affecting upper parts of the country and may persist during next

36 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain/dust-thundershowers with gusty winds

occurred at a number of places in Punjab, while at isolated places

in Malakand, D.I. Khan, Sibbi, Quetta, Kalat, Larkana, Sukkur,

Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Punjab: Jhang

109mm, Noorpurthal 63mm, Mangla 52mm, Sahiwal 49mm, Sargodha (City

33mm, PAF 21mm), Shorkot 30mm, Toba Tek Singh 29mm, Gujrat 16mm,

Rahim yar khan, Jhelum, Chakwal 15mm, Lahore (City 13mm, AP

University of Punjab 12mm), Joharabad 13mm, Okara 10mm, Layyah,

Multan 06mm, Khanpur 05mm, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi 04mm, Islamabad

02mm, D.G.Khan, Gujranwala 01mm, Balochistan: Sibbi 56mm, Barkhan

38mm, Khuzdar 08mm, Sindh: Moenjodaro 36mm, Sakrund 26mm, Shaheed

Benazirabad 24mm, Larkana 10mm, Sukkur 04mm, Hyderabad, Rohri 02mm,

KP: D.I. Khan 26mm, Dir, Malamjabba 17mm, Mirkhani 12mm, Drosh 05mm,

Kalam 04mm, Kashmir: Kotli 01mm and GB: Chillas 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Turbat 48øC,

Sibbi, Dadu 47øC, Jacobabad, Rohri, Sukkar 46øC, Larkana 45øC, Sh.

Benazirabad, Moenjodaro 44øC, Hyderabad 42øC, Faisalabad, Multan

39øC, Gilgit, Lahore, Karachi 38øC, Peshawar, Quetta 37øC, Chitral,

Muzaffarabad, Skardu 34øC, Dir 32øC, Islamabad 30øC and Murree 23øC.