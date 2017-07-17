Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm (with isolated

heavy falls) coupled with gusty winds is expected at scattered

places in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, FATA and

Kashmir in next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Quetta, Naseerabad,

Makran divisions in Sindh and Balochistan besides

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad and upper Punjab at Lahore,

Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir.

Rain-thunderstorm is also forecast at isolated places in south

Punjab at Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan divisions and

Gilgit-Baltistan.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are

penetrating southern and upper parts of the country and likely to

continue in upper parts during next few days. A shallow westerly

wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue

during next few days, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper KP, upper FATA, lower Sindh

and Kashmir, while at isolated places i Zhob, Makran divisions and

Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Kakul 50mm,

Malamjabba 35mm, Balakot 21mm, Dir 07mm, Cherat 06mm, Parachinar

05mm, Saidu Sharif 04, Lower Dir 02, Punjab: Gujrat 39, Mandi

Bahauddin 35mm, Jhelum 31mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 29mm, Z.P 19mm,

Golra 07)mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 23mm, Chaklala 05mm), Mangla

22mm, Sialkot (A/P 11mm, City 01mm), Mianwali 08mm, Lahore (Punjab

University) 07mm, Joharabad 05mm, Chakwal 03mm, Murree 02mm,

Kashmir: Kotli 37mm, Garidupatta 07mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Rawalakot

02mm, Balochistan: Zhob 10mm, Ormara 05mm, Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan

e Hadeed 05mm, Faisal 04mm, Masroor, MOS, A/P 03mm, Jinnah Terminal,

North Karachi 02mm, Saddar 01mm), Mithi 04mm, Mirpurkhas 03mm, Chhor

02mm and GB: Astore 03mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were Dalbandin 45øC,

Chillas 44øC, Turbat, Sukkur 43øC while main cities Temperatures

were Multan 39øC, Faisalabad 38øC, Chitral, Peshawar, Quetta 37øC,

Lahore, Hyderbad 36øC, Islamabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Skardu 35øC,

Dir 34øC, Karachi 31øC and Murree 24øC.