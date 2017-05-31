Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds

is likely at isolated places of Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-

Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours while hot and dry weather

to continue elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall is likely in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and

Kashmir during this time span.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the

country and may persist during 24 hours, an official of Met office

told APP.

In last 24 hours dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds

occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore,

Faisalabad, Kohat, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at

isolated places in Bahawalpur, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-

Baltistan.

However, weather remained very hot and dry in other parts of

the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time period was Punjab: Isb

(Saidpur 33mm, Z.P 10mm, Bokra 13mm), Jhelum 20mm, M.B.Din 12mm,

Chakwal 10mm, Rwp (Chaklala 07mm, Shamsabad 04mm), T.T.Singh 07mm,

Mangla 06mm, Sialkot (A/P, City) 04mm, Gujranwala 03mm, Jhang,

Gujrat 01mm. Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 15mm, Garhi Dupatta 08mm,

Rawalakot 03mm, Kotli 02mm. KP: Saidu Sharif, Kohat 06mm, Lower Dir

05mm, Malamjabba, Balakot 02mm andGB: Astore 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Turbat 51øC,

Sibbi 49øC, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Gawadar, Jiwani 48øC,

Lasbella, Moenjodaro, Sukkar, Rohri 47øC, R.Y. Khan, Sh.

Benazirabad, Padidan 46øC, Hyderabad, Multan 42øC, Peshawar 41øC,

Faisalabad 40øC, Lahore 39øC, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit

37øC, Muzaffarabad 36øC, Chitral 33øC, Dir 33øC, Skardu 31øC and

Murree 23øC.

Yesterday record temperature of 48øC observed in Jiwani.

Earlier record was 45.7øC on May 25, 1992.