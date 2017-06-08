ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is
expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and
Kashmir during next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to continue
elsewhere in the country during day time.
Rainfall is likely at Hazara, Malakand, Kohat, Rawalpindi,
Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, FATA and Kashmir during
evening/night.
A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of
the country and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an official
of Met office told APP.
In last 24 hours dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds
occurred at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Hazara, Sibbi,
Kalat, Quetta divisions, FATA and Kashmir, however, weather remained
hot and dry in other parts of the country.
Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained Balochistan:
Sibbi 42mm, Khuzdar 25mm, Barkhan 01mm, Punjab: Bahawalpur (AP 27mm,
City 05mm), Kashmir: Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 03mm, Muzaffarabad
01mm, KP: Parachinar 09mm, Balakot 02mm, Sindh and Jacobabad 06mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Sibbi 50øC,
Dadu 46øC, Sh. Benazirabad 45øC, Padidan 44øC, Jacobabad, Turbat,
Larkana, Sukkar, Rohri, R.Y. Khan 43øC, Hyderabad 40øC, Peshawar
39øC, Multan 38øC, Chitral 37øC, Karachi, Quetta, Muzaffarabad 36øC,
Faisalabad 35øC, Dir, Islamabad 34øC, Lahore 33øC, Gilgit 32øC,
Skardu 26øC and Murree 24øC.
Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at isolated places
