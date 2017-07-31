Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with few heavyfalls

is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, federal

capital, upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa while at scattered places of KP,

Punjab and FATA during next 24 hours.

Lights rain/drizzle is also forecast in coastal areas of Sindh

including Karachi however, hot and humid weather to continue

elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore,

Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, upper KP (Malakand, Hazara,

Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), while at isolated places D.I

khan, Bannu, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan divisions and FATA.

Seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents

are reaching eastern and upper parts of country and likely to

continue in upper parts during next few days an official of Met

office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Peshawar, Hazara divisions, upper Punjab & Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Total rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained KP:

Risalpur 64mm, Cherat 25mm, Peshawar (City 15mm, PAF 11mm), Kakul

04mm, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shmsabd 46mm, Chaklala 42mm), Sialkot

(City 46mm, A/P 32mm), Islamabad(Z.P 45mm, Golra 14mm, Bokra 08mm,

Saidpur 05mm), Gujrat 38mm, Sargodha (PAF 11mm, city 07mm), Lahore

(PBO 05mm, A/P 02mm, Punjab university 01mm), Faisalabad, Murree,

Mandi Bahauddin 01mm and Kashmir: Muzaffarabad, Kotli 01mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Monday were Nokkundi,

Dalbandin, Chillas 44øC, Dadu, Rahimyarkhan, Sukkur, Larkana 42øC.