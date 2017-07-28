Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with few heavy

falls is expected at scattered places in Punjab, Khaber

Pakhtunkhwa, capital and Kashmir while at isolated places of

Sindh, Balochistan and FATA during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha,

Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mirpurkhas divisions,

Islamabad and Kashmir.

Whereas isolated places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan,

Bahawalpur, D.G Khan, Hyderabad, Sukkar, Shaheed Benazirabad,

Zhob, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kalat divisions and FATA would also

expected to receive showers during this time span however,

hot and humid weather to grip other parts of country.

Weak seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon

currents are penetrating eastern parts of country and likely to

continue during next few days. A trough of westerly wave lies

over north Afghanistan and its adjoining areas, an official of Met

office told APP.

During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Lahore division while at isolated places in Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Kalat,

Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the

country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Lahore

(Punjab University 47mm, PBO 18mm), Jhelum 39mm, Mangla 32mm,

Chakwal 08mm, Sargodha 05mm, Gujrat 04mm, Rawalpindi, Joharabad,

Kamra 02mm, Faisalabad 01mm, Sialkot (Cantt 01mm, A/P Trace),

Islamabad (Z.P), Kasur Trace, KP: Cherat 31mm, Kohat 03mm,

Risalpur Trace, Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 12mm, Kotli 04mm,

Balochistan: Khuzdar 03mm, Sindh and Chhor 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Nokkundi 45øC,

Dalbandin 44øC, Sibbi, Rahim yar khan 43øC.

Main cities temperatures remained Islamabad 32øC, Lahore

37øC, Karachi 33øC, Peshawar 34øC, Quetta 37øC, Gilgit 36øC,

Chitral 38øC, Muzaffarabad 34øC, Murree 22øC, Skardu 34øC,

Faisalabad 38øC, Multan 40øC, Hyderbad 37øC, Dir 33øC.