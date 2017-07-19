Rain-thunderstorm likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy

falls is expected at scattered places in Sindh, eastern Balochistan

and South Punjab during next 24 hours while at isolated places of Khaber

Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Punjab, capital, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall is likely in Sindh at Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad

divisions, eastern Balochistan and in south Punjab at Bahawalpur,

Multan, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan divisions.

While at isolated places of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, in

Punjab at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad

divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon

currents are penetrating in southern parts of the country during

next 24 hours and likely to weaken thereafter.

Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of

the country during next 24-36 hours and likely to strengthen in next

48 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern parts

of the country and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an

official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in Sindh, Punjab, Sibbi, Hazara divisions and Kashmir, while

at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, however, weather remained

hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was

Punjab: Sialkot (Cantt 80mm, A/P 18mm), Khanpur 46mm, Lahore (A/P)

45mm, Sahiwal 40mm, T.T.Singh 37mm, Jhelum 26mm, Mangla 17mm,

Bahawalpur (A/P 16mm, City 14mm), Kot Addu 12mm, Bhakkar, R.Y.Khan

08mm, Multan 07mm, Mianwali 05mm, Gujrat, M.B.Din 04mm, Sargodha

(PAF 03mm, City 01mm), Jhang 02mm, Gujranwala, Murree 01mm, Lahore

(PBOmm), Layyah, D.G.Khan, KP: Balakot 35mm, Kakul 01mm, Sindh:

Larkana 17mm, Thatta 16mm, Badin 12mm, Mithi 11mm, Sukkur 10mm,

Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadeed 09mm, Landhi 05mm, PAF Faisal, A/P 02mm,

Saddar 01mm), Shaheed Benazirabad, Moenjodaro 07mm, Chhor 05mm,

Sakrand 04mm, Padidan 03mm, Jacobabad, Rohri 02mm, Dadu, Mirpurkhas,

Tandojam 01mm, Balochistan: Sibbi 05mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad,

Rawalakot 04mm, Kotli 02mm, Garhi Dupatta 01mm, GB: Astore 03mm and

Bagrote, 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Turbat 46øC,

Sibbi 45øC, Dalbandin 43øC, Sukkur 42øC, whereas main cities

Temperatures remained Multan 40øC, Hyderbad, Quetta, Chitral 37øC,

Muzaffarabad, Karachi, Peshawar 35øC, Faisalabad 35øC, Dir 32øC,

Islamabad 31øC, Gilgit, Skardu 30øC, Lahore 29øC and Murree 23øC.