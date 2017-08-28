Rain-thunderstorm likely at few places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm is expected at few

places in Khaber Pakhunkhwa, Punjab and Kashmir in next 24 hours

while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely at Mirpurkhas, Hazara, Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon

currents are likely to penetrate in southern parts of the country

from Tuesday (night)/Wednesday, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts

of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at one or two

places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Lower Dir

12mm, Kalam 04mm, GB: Bagrote 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were Sibbi 44øC,

Turbat 43øC, Dalbandin 42øC, Multan 38øC, Hyderbad 38øC, Peshawar

37øC, Lahore 36øC, Muzaffarabad 36øC, Faisalabad 36øC, Karachi 34øC,

Islamabad 33øC, Quetta 33øC, Gilgit 32øC, Chitral 32øC, Dir 30øC,

Skardu 28øC and Murree 23øC.