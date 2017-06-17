Rain-thunderstorm likely at few places, hot, dry weather to continue elsewhere

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty
winds is expected at a few places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa and
Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to grip other
parts of the country.
Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G.
Khan, D.I.Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during this time
span while thunderstorm, light rain/drizzle expected at few places
along Sindh and Makran coast.
A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper and central
parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.
In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of
the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at
few places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Peshawar
divisions, Islamabad and Barkhan.
Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab:
Sialkot (AP) 19mm, Gujranwala 18mm, Chakwal 14mm, Rawalpindi
(Shamsabad 14mm, Chaklala 11mm), Islamabad (Zero Point 08mm, Bokra
03mm), Mianwali 08mm, Gujrat 07mm, M.B.Din 05mm, Mangla 04mm,
Jhelum, Kamra 01mm, KP: Cherat 09mm, Kalam 03mm, Dir 02mm, and
Balochistan: Barkhan 01mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were Moenjodaro
50øC, Dadu 49øC, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Larkana 48øC, Sibbi 47øC,
Chitral, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad 40øC, Multan, Hyderabad,
Gilgit, Lahore 39øC, Islamabad 37øC, Muzaffarabad 36øC, Dir,
Karachi 35øC, Skardu 31øC, Murree 26øC.