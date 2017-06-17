Rain-thunderstorm likely at few places, hot, dry weather to continue elsewhere

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Rain/dust-thunderstorm with gusty

winds is expected at a few places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa and

Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to grip other

parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G.

Khan, D.I.Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during this time

span while thunderstorm, light rain/drizzle expected at few places

along Sindh and Makran coast.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper and central

parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at

few places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Peshawar

divisions, Islamabad and Barkhan.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Punjab:

Sialkot (AP) 19mm, Gujranwala 18mm, Chakwal 14mm, Rawalpindi

(Shamsabad 14mm, Chaklala 11mm), Islamabad (Zero Point 08mm, Bokra

03mm), Mianwali 08mm, Gujrat 07mm, M.B.Din 05mm, Mangla 04mm,

Jhelum, Kamra 01mm, KP: Cherat 09mm, Kalam 03mm, Dir 02mm, and

Balochistan: Barkhan 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were Moenjodaro

50øC, Dadu 49øC, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Larkana 48øC, Sibbi 47øC,

Chitral, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad 40øC, Multan, Hyderabad,

Gilgit, Lahore 39øC, Islamabad 37øC, Muzaffarabad 36øC, Dir,

Karachi 35øC, Skardu 31øC, Murree 26øC.